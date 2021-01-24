Major winter storm to hit Q-C Monday into Tuesday

Davenport and Moline both issued snow emergencies Sunday in preparation for a major winter storm that is expected to dump six to 10 inches of snow on the region Monday into Tuesday.

While there is a chance for as much as a foot of snow, Meteorologist Zach Uttech said Sunday that a more realistic forecast is six to 10 inches for the Quad-Cities.

Snow likely will begin in the early afternoon, Uttech said. “It could pick up quite a bit by late afternoon, so by late afternoon conditions should be getting worse. It may lighten up after midnight, but even people getting up Tuesday morning will find it snowing still at 6 or 7 or 8 a.m. It won’t be a heavy snow but it will be snow steadily.”

A northeast wind blowing steadily at 10-15 mph in the morning will increase in the afternoon to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph, he added.

“It will help lower visibility and could create some significant blowing and drifting snow,” Uttech said.

There could be some light snow Wednesday and then “potentially another system next weekend,” he said. “We’ll have to watch that one. That could be more snow, too, with the pattern that we’re in.”