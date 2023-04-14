A pile of rubble now occupies the grounds upon which the Rock Island County Courthouse long stood.
A majority of the building was razed by Friday. Valley Construction, of Rock Island, was beginning to move the debris, clearing space to finish demolishing the foundation.
A portion of the back wall, nearest the new justice center, remained standing. It's likely the wall will not be removed until the justice center is unoccupied.
Valley Construction has been working on the demo for about two weeks. Removal of debris will take several more weeks, county officials said.
The county will continue to own the property and plans to turn it into green space, with a long-term goal of consolidating county offices into a new building on the grounds. It would connect to the justice center.