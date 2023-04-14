The Rock Island County Courthouse, built between 1895-97, was designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis and was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin. The building is distinguished by round-topped entrances and windows, balconies and at originally at least six large and small domes. The domes were removed in 1958. The exterior of the four-story building is made of Bedford limestone. Inside, floors in the central rotunda area and the corridors are made of marble or tile.