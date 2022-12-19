Make volunteering part of your New Year’s resolution

As 2023 approaches, you may be considering your Near Year’s resolutions. Typical goals include being more active, learning a new skill or making new connections. Why not combine all those resolutions into one and volunteer at UnityPoint Health-Trinity. Volunteering can make a huge difference in the lives of others. You not only get the satisfaction of giving back and helping others, but it also helps your health.

Improves physical and mental health

Volunteer activities are a great way to stay active and keep your mind sharp. Some of our volunteers at Trinity help collect and deliver items to patients and staff, they provide homemade blankets to patients, baby hats for the tiniest patients and help provide retail therapy, benefiting the Friends of Trinity.

By volunteering, you’re also getting a mental health boost — it makes you happy and can help reduce stress and increase positive feelings.

LaRonn Jones has been volunteering as a lobby ambassador at Trinity Rock Island for 15 years; greeting patients and visitors as they enter the hospital.

“It gets me out of the house and on my feet,” Jones says. “There’s something to be said about how satisfying it is to make someone smile as they walk into the hospital. Each day brings new opportunities to help others and make a difference in our community.”

Chris Fridley has been a volunteer at the Trinity Muscatine gift shop for 15 years. She loves being around people and encourages others to consider volunteering.

“I wanted to stay active after retiring, and I also love helping, so that’s what made me want to volunteer at Trinity,” Fridley says. “It’s great getting to meet new people and give back.”

Provides a sense of purpose

The work that volunteers do at Trinity is essential and meaningful to our everyday operations. They’re not only supporting our team members, patients and visitors, but supporting the health and safety of our community.

Sylvia Elliott volunteers as a hospital dispatcher and volunteers her time in our surgical waiting room, by offering support and assistance to loved ones of surgical patients.

“Being someone that can make a connection with a loved one by easing their worries or bringing a smile to their face is a rewarding feeling,” Elliott says. “Volunteering is about making a difference in the lives of others and doing something that matters in our community.”

Develop new relationships and learn new skills

Dedicating your time to volunteering is a great way to meet new friends. Interacting with staff, patients and visitors improves social skills. Volunteering at Trinity also gives you the opportunity to learn valuable new skills and explore careers in the health care field.

At Trinity, our volunteers can serve in a number of hospital departments, including the floral department, gift shop, cancer center, infusion center and pastoral care. We appreciate the work our dedicated group of volunteers do every day. Trinity has several openings with flexible options. To find out how you can volunteer, visit http://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/volunteers-and-friends or call 309-779-2211 for the Quad Cities office or 563-263-8443 for Muscatine.