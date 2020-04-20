Make your own masterpiece with Figge’s ‘Getting Figge With It’ contest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tap into your inner artist and recreate a piece of art from the Figge Art Museum this week for its Getting Figge With It challenge.

To join the fun, select up to two pieces of art at ow.ly/M6ju50ze0ta and recreate them with everyday items around the house, people or pets. Then, email a photo of your creation and the piece of work that inspired it with your name, email and home address to submissions@figgeartmuseum.org by April 26. Recreations will be posted on the Figge Art Museum Facebook page, and the piece that receives the most likes by May 1 will win a prize.

“We’re trying to do creative things where we can continue to bring art and people together,” said museum spokeswoman Natalie Dunlop, who is in marketing and communications for the museum. “This is one way that’s kind of a fun way to do it.”

Dunlop said the project also offers a chance to do something creative even for folks who are not necessarily engaged with the arts.