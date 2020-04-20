Make your own masterpiece with Figge’s ‘Getting Figge With It’ contest

Tap into your inner artist and recreate a piece of art from the Figge Art Museum this week for its Getting Figge With It challenge.
To join the fun, select up to two pieces of art at ow.ly/M6ju50ze0ta and recreate them with everyday items around the house, people or pets. Then, email a photo of your creation and the piece of work that inspired it with your name, email and home address to submissions@figgeartmuseum.org by April 26. Recreations will be posted on the Figge Art Museum Facebook page, and the piece that receives the most likes by May 1 will win a prize.
“We’re trying to do creative things where we can continue to bring art and people together,” said museum spokeswoman Natalie Dunlop, who is in marketing and communications for the museum. “This is one way that’s kind of a fun way to do it.”
Dunlop said the project also offers a chance to do something creative even for folks who are not necessarily engaged with the arts.
“We hope people can just have some fun in this time of crisis,” she said. “It’s obviously a weird time for everyone,” and the folks at the Figge want folks to smile and feel good about the museum and what it has in the community, she said.
Seeing folks contribute to this contest and others is exciting. “I think it just shows that people still want to be connected with the arts. ... It just shows the importance of the arts in the Quad-Cities and how many people need that in their lives.”
Dunlop points to the Figge’s website, figgeartmuseum.org, for more to see and do, including virtual tours, a host of information as well as activities for children. The contest is a little goofy, she said, and “may not be for everybody.” But on the museum’s website, “you can definitely find something that’s for you.”
