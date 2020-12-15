 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making holidays bright: It's Santa Fund time for the Moline Dispatch-Argus
alert top story

Making holidays bright: It's Santa Fund time for the Moline Dispatch-Argus

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund logo

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.

Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

It's the 113th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $46,000.

Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund

2020 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors

  • Anonymous, $200
  • Joel and Allison Ryser, $50
  • Clarice Wundrlich, $100
  • In memory of Joann Dennis, by Phillip Dennis, $100
  • Janice Welch, $50
  • William Hoffman Estate, $6.48
  • Dana Danay, $20
  • In memory of the DeBacker Family, by Diane and Jim Champion, $200
  • In memory of my parents, Bill and Stephanie Yokas, by Adrienne Johnson, $50
  • In honor of deceased family and friends, by John Zimmer, $100
  • Mary Jane Sticklen, $100
  • Kerry and Louisa Ewert, $100
  • In memory of Al and Nancy Roels, Richard and Karrie Roels, $100
  • In memory of Glenn, Dena and Ray Parks, by Janet Parks, $25
  • In memory of Frank and Gladys Dumolien, by Janet Parks, , $25
  • George and Patricia Olson, $100
  • Ella and Brian Layer, $1,000
  • A year we need some cheer, by Mark and Patricia Johnson, $100
  • Anonymous, $100
  • Thomas and Pauline Malchodi, $100
  • Betsy, Molly, Jessica, Lisa, Kate…With love GG and C and S, $100
  • In memory of Jeff Morlok, by Sherri Morlok, $50
  • In memory of Janis Ryser, who died this past year, by Jim and Sally Rylander, $50
  • In memory of Vivian Alftine Panicucci, who died this past year, by Jim and Sally Rylander, $50
  • Donna Beede, $10
  • In memory of Lynn E. Kustes, by Aurilee J. Schenck, $50
  • Larry and Diane Hosford, $200
  • Paul and Sheila Guse, $200
  • Elizabeth and James Loveless, $100
  • In memory of Kay and Fred, Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of Beulah Mae and Ed, Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of Charlie, by Shirley Luebke, $200
  • Charles and Mary Curry, $50
  • In memory of Paul L. Cook, by Neva Cook, $150
  • In memory of Jerry and Carol, by Becki Maxson and Dick Kramer, $100
  • Bonnie and Donald Ague, Jr., $75
  • Charles and Jean Hanson, $250
  • In loving memory of Ruth and Barry Cronin, by their family, $100
  • John and Linda Kennedy, $25
  • Bruce McCormack, $100
  • Steven and Lori Christensen, $100
  • Nancy Newton, $100
  • Karna Schofer, $20
  • Steven and Jolene Vipond, $50
  • In memory of my grandparents Lee,
  • Frankie and Glue Hair Granny, by L.C., $75
  • Suzanne Manhard, $25
  • Wayne and Ruth Ann Vyncke, $50
  • Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds, $2,500
  • David and Debra Haak, $100
  • AJIJO, by Anonymous, $250
  • Anonymous, $2,000
  • Larry Martel, $150
  • Samuel and Nancy Schold, $100
  • In memory of Steve Brunstrom, by Anonymous, $100
  • Sylvia Park, $100
  • In memory of Ed Barry, by Sherman Rotz, $100
  • A small donation for Santa Fund, by Henry and Shirley Timbrook, $40
  • In memory of Paul Unruh, by Marlys Unruh and Family, $100
  • In memory of George and Marge Strausse, by Marilyn and Bob Pritchard, $250
  • Anonymous, $500
  • In loving memory of Norma and Joe Willet, by their family, $100
  • Anonymous, $500
  • Clarice Wundrlich, $100
  • Diane DesCamps, $50
  • Kent and Patricia Farris, $25
  • Dennis Wehr, $100
  • Kathleen Moeller, $50
  • Randall Walker, $100
  • In honor of Drew, Maddie, Carter, Abby and Hailey for Christmas, by Dan and Deb Haughey, $100

Total as of Dec. 7, 2020: $12,521.48

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News