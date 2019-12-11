Making the call for snow days

Jay Morrow, superintendent of United Township High School District 30, said he was relieved when he saw last week's weather forecast. Seeing snow one morning had to give him a little pause.
A lot goes into calling off public school for a day in the Illinois Quad-Cities — including a superintendent hitting the roads to check their condition.
"The decision to close school in the Rock Island-Milan School District due to weather conditions is a decision that has many variables. However, in each case, there is always one priority — student and staff safety," said Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District.
“Student safety is always our No. 1 priority,” said Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley District superintendent. “And we certainly take into consideration how any sort of decision can impact parents and families.”
The final call is really up to the parents, she said, citing a policy essentially all districts have — that parents may decide whether to keep their kids home.
But when it comes to calling off school for everyone, officials in Moline-Coal Valley School District 40, Rock Island-Milan School District 41 and United Township High School District 30 usually consult each other. Morrow even talks it over with East Moline (Grade) School District 37 staffers. A very good bet is that if one school has canceled classes, all of them have.
“In my time 13 years as a superintendent, United Township, Moline (-Coal Valley), Rock Island (-Milan) have always canceled on the same days,” Morrow said.
If the superintendents can’t make the call the night before, usually they will make the decision by 6 a.m.
“For us a lot of (bus) routes get started at 6:10 a.m. or so, so we try to make the decision at 5:30, sometimes no later than 5:45, depending on the weather,” Morrow said.
That's not as big a concern in the Moline and Rock Island districts, since they don't bus a majority of students.
The key factors come down to cold and snow and ice, Morrow said.
“First of all, we called more cold days than snow days last year,” he said. “That’s pretty easy.”
When the National Weather Service issues a warning that the windchill factor will be sustained at 30 degrees or more below zero, school will be canceled in the Illinois and Iowa metro Quad-Cities, Morrow said.
“That’s typically the threshold we have decided on."
With snow or ice, it depends on the situation, Morrow said. He often goes out and drives the roads himself to see how passable they are.
“We typically get out and start driving the roads from 3:30 to 4 o’clock,” Morrow said.
But if it’s snowing at night with predictions of more snow coming, the call can be made the night before. “It depends if it’s snowing at 10 at night, and it’s predicted to snow all the way through the night into the next morning, and we are supposed to get a foot of snow,” Morrow said. “We may cancel the night before. But we typically try to cancel the day of. It just depends on the circumstances.”
Lawrence is in his first year leading the Rock Island-Milan district. He will consult with the city of Rock Island on road conditions, said Jenna Panicucci, communications assistant. He also will consult with Morrow and Savage.
Rock Island also has winter weather guidelines for students and parents on its website, she said.
It’s worth noting that snow days are built into the schedule of Illinois school districts. At least five emergency days are required, Morrow said.
Schools use not only the media and the district’s own website to alert people to cancellations, but also automated calls to students and parents informing them that school is out because of the weather.
United Township uses the School Messenger System that automatically calls students and parents, Morrow said. Most school districts have a similar system.
“Also, there is usually a social media component to it,” Morrow said. “There’s an email, a text, a Facebook post that will automatically be generated off the School Messenger System." The districts’s Twitter account is also used, he said.
"If the decision is made to close school, parents will be informed through the RIMSD #41 phone notification system (robo-call)," Lawrence said. "We will also alert the local media, use our social media channels, and put an update on our website, www.rimsd41.org."
Some school activities can take place on a day that classes are canceled, Morrow said.
“Usually (no activities), but not always,” he said. “It depends on the circumstances and location and timing of the extracurricular event.”
Savage is in her first year at Moline, but since she grew up, taught and worked as an administrator in Iowa, she knows winter can be a challenge.
“We try to have school in session all the time,” she said. “That is our goal. That is our priority.
“Certainly anytime a parent believes it wouldn’t be safe for their child to travel, they certainly are the first line of defense in their own children’s safety,” Savage said. “And they can make that decision on their own. And that would be an excused absence.”