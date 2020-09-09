Male wounded in Rock Island shooting

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that sent a male victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the male was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where his condition was unknown.
Police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today