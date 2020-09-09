 Skip to main content
Male wounded in Rock Island shooting
Male wounded in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that sent a male victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the male was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where his condition was unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

crime scene tape 3
