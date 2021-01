The Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport has closed until further notice, according to a tweet from the Arsenal.

The tweet states the bridge is closed to vehicular, rail and pedestrian traffic as end lifts can not place bridge in the locked position.

Repairs are being made, but a reopening time is uncertain.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

