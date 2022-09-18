Mammograms available through voucher program

October is upcoming and recognized nationally as Breast Cancer Awareness month. However, for Diane Koster, Genesis women’s health grant program specialist, every day of the year is breast cancer awareness day.

Yearly screening mammography is an important tool for early breast cancer detection. Mammograms starting by age 40 improve breast cancer survival. According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), 1 in 6 breast cancers occurs in women in their 40s. Mammography has helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the United States by nearly 40% since 1990, the ACR says.

Voucher program

A voucher program for women and men in the region makes screening and diagnostic mammograms, along with breast ultrasounds, available at low or no cost. Funding for these procedures is available through the Kenneth H. McKay, M.D. Center for Breast Health Fund at the Genesis Foundation, which believes cost should never be a barrier to accessing essential life-saving breast imaging. The Foundation is committed to raising the funds needed to meet the demand — an estimated $50,000 annually. The funding gap was created when the Susan G. Komen organization ended financial support to voucher programs in the Quad-Cities region in 2021.

“It is important that every woman, regardless of financial resources, has access to mammograms,’’ Koster says. “We don’t want them to delay their mammogram or breast imaging because of financial challenges. We know that a cancer found early is more easily treated and cured.”

There is a short voucher application form, and income guidelines apply, but no proof of income is required. Even those who have insurance can access the voucher program if they qualify under the income guidelines. Vouchers can be requested at participating Genesis facilities. Call 563-421-1913, or 1-888-532-7140 for more information about the voucher program.

Genesis has been administering the voucher program since 2001, providing no-cost mammograms and ultrasounds in a timely and efficient manner.

From July 2020 through December 2021, 328 individuals accessed the voucher program (148 Iowa residents, 180 Illinois residents), which covered more than $58,000 in breast health services.

Gather for the Cure

One way funds are raised for the voucher program is through a “Gather for the Cure” event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s event, presented by the Genesis Foundation, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park.

Attendees will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof Exhibit art activities and join in a 1-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.

The event is free but registration is encouraged and donations accepted. For more information and to register to attend, go to www.genesishealth.com/gather. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, 100% of the proceeds raised through the event will go to the voucher program.

“There isn't a single person who hasn't been touched by breast cancer,’’ Koster said. “This event helps us continue to build support for our community to fight breast cancer. Together, we can decrease deaths from breast cancer by supporting the voucher program.”

Along with funds raised through Gather for the Cure, the voucher program also is supported by financial gifts to the Kenneth H. McKay M.D. Center for Breast Health. All new and increased gifts to the Center for Breast Health may qualify for a 1:1 match by the Foundation’s Jim Victor Vision Fund.

Other options for no-cost breast (and cervical) cancer early detection include the Iowa Care for Yourself Program, while free screenings are available in Illinois through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.