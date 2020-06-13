Man, 63, dies in farm accident

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A 63-year-old man was killed in a farm accident in rural Maquoketa Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Lee Miller died in the accident about 1:30 p.m. at 17209 150th St., according to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was filling up a fertilizer tank applicator that was hooked to a tractor. The tractor slipped into gear, went forward and ran over Miller, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County medical examiner.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by the Maquoketa Rescue Squad and the Maquoketa Ambulance Service.

