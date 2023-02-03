A Parkview man was in custody Friday, accused of robbing a person in January.

Scott County authorities have charged Thadis Boutwell, 19, with first-degree robbery, according to county court records. The charge stems from the allegation that Boutwell used the threat of a knife and a firearm to take a phone and about $120 from the victim. He is also accused of striking the victim several times.

The robbery happened about 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at 3107 Brady St. in Davenport, according to court records. Surveillance cameras recorded at least a portion of the struggle and the victim identified Boutwell as his assailant.

District Associate Judge Christine Dalton approved an arrest warrant for Boutwell on Jan. 27.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail late Thursday after being arrested by Davenport Police, according to the jail website. Boutwell has a $50,000 cash-only bond.

He made his first court appearance on the charge Friday morning and his next is scheduled for Feb. 10, court records state.

In 2022, Boutwell was also accused of a stabbing.

In that case, the allegations were that Boutwell stabbed and sliced a person during a fight Boutwell and two other people instigated around 10 p.m. on July 25 in Eldridge, according to court records.

As a result, the wounded person needed 20 stitches in his hand and wrist, court records state. The victim needed another four stitches for a wound in his buttocks.

Authorities initially charged Boutwell with willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In November, Boutwell pleaded guilty to a charge of assault while using or displaying a weapon and he was sentenced to 240 days in jail with all but 90 days suspended, according to court records. He also got credit for time he had already served.

He was also given a year of unsupervised probation, court records state.