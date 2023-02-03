A Davenport man accused of shooting someone during an attack at a gas station now faces federal prosecution.

Scott County authorities initially charged George Harper Jr., 33, with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to county court records. The charges related to the early morning shooting on Sept. 3 at the Kwik Star at 1650 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Harper is accused of using a 9mm pistol to shoot at an occupied white SUV, according to county court records. It was unclear if the targeted vehicle was hit, but one of the bullets struck a customer in the head while he was pumping gas. He suffered minor injuries.

A federal grand jury has indicted Harper on a single count of being a felon in possession of ammunition in relation to the incident, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The charge stems from the allegation that Harper had at least seven rounds of 9mm ammunition despite being prohibited from having ammunition because of at least one felony conviction.

The federal grand jury indicted Harper in December, and the local case was dropped on Jan. 3, according to court records. His federal trial is tentatively scheduled for April 3.

County court documents state that security cameras recorded the shooting and the gunman can be seen armed with a Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine.

Investigators recovered seven 9mm shell casings at the gas station, according to county court records. They were at the spot where the video shows the gunman standing.

Witnesses identified Harper as the gunman, according to county court records.

Harper has felony convictions on his record that prohibit him from having firearms, according to county court records. He has a burglary conviction from 2013 and another from May for being a felon in possession of a firearm.