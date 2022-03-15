Man accused of firing gun in air during the weekend in Davenport

A man, angry, fired a gun into the air Sunday to get Davenport police officers’ attention, according to Scott County court records.

Dezmond L. Bekkum, 25, Davenport, faces a charge of reckless use of firearm, according to court records. Authorities contend he fired several shots into the air just before 5 p.m., while on his property in the 500 block of North Lincoln Court. The gunfire alarmed neighbors.

When police officers arrived they allegedly found Bekkum in possession of a 9mm pistol, court records state.

In a post-Miranda interview with officers, Bekkum allegedly said he fired his pistol because he was angry and wanted to elicit a response from police, court records state.

He is scheduled to appear in court today, according to court records.

Bekkum is free on a $300 bond, according to the Scott County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.