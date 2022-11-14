Man accused of injuring child, pointing gun at someone Saturday in Davenport

A Davenport man allegedly injured a child and attempted to pull a rifle away from a police officer on Saturday.
Walter Boyd, 25, faces multiple charges based on those alleged actions and others he is accused of taking around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Blythwood Place, Davenport, according to Scott County court records. Police were initially called to investigate a report of a domestic assault that included Boyd pointing a firearm at someone.
Court records for the case filed against Boyd include a narrative of what investigators think happened both before and after police arrived:
- Boyd, who lives at the apartment with others, is accused of grabbing an infant by the throat and knocking the back of the child’s head into a wall four or five times. An injury was visible on the back of the child’s head, but the court records did not state how severe the injury was.
- Boyd allegedly beat and choked another person. Boyd is also accused of pointing a rifle at this person and threatening to kill them.
- The person suffered a visible facial injury, and when they were being choked, had difficulty breathing and thought they were starting to become unconscious, authorities allege.
- When police arrived, officers announced themselves and entered the apartment. They allegedly saw Boyd, and he initially ran from them.
- As he fled, Boyd knocked down a door to keep officers away, then began fighting them. At least one officer had a rifle, and Boyd allegedly grabbed the weapon and attempted to take it.
- Boyd is prohibited from having firearms because he has two active protective orders for domestic violence filed against him. During their investigation at the apartment, police allegedly recovered both a rifle and a short-barreled shotgun from Boyd’s bedroom.
As a result of these allegations, Boyd faces charges of:
- Having a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun.
- Assault on persons in certain occupations.
- Domestic abuse assault display or use weapon - first offense.
- Domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood.
- Child endangerment - bodily injury.
- Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by domestic abuse offender.
- Disarming a peace officer.
- Interference with official acts.
Boyd made his first appearance Monday, court records state. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Boyd was in custody Monday, held on a total bond of $5,500, according to the Scott County Jail website. Of that, $500 is cash only.