Man accused of injuring child, pointing gun at someone Saturday in Davenport

A Davenport man allegedly injured a child and attempted to pull a rifle away from a police officer on Saturday.

Walter Boyd, 25, faces multiple charges based on those alleged actions and others he is accused of taking around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Blythwood Place, Davenport, according to Scott County court records. Police were initially called to investigate a report of a domestic assault that included Boyd pointing a firearm at someone.

Court records for the case filed against Boyd include a narrative of what investigators think happened both before and after police arrived:

Boyd, who lives at the apartment with others, is accused of grabbing an infant by the throat and knocking the back of the child’s head into a wall four or five times. An injury was visible on the back of the child’s head, but the court records did not state how severe the injury was.

Boyd allegedly beat and choked another person. Boyd is also accused of pointing a rifle at this person and threatening to kill them.

The person suffered a visible facial injury, and when they were being choked, had difficulty breathing and thought they were starting to become unconscious, authorities allege.

When police arrived, officers announced themselves and entered the apartment. They allegedly saw Boyd, and he initially ran from them.

As he fled, Boyd knocked down a door to keep officers away, then began fighting them. At least one officer had a rifle, and Boyd allegedly grabbed the weapon and attempted to take it.

Boyd is prohibited from having firearms because he has two active protective orders for domestic violence filed against him. During their investigation at the apartment, police allegedly recovered both a rifle and a short-barreled shotgun from Boyd’s bedroom.

As a result of these allegations, Boyd faces charges of:

Having a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun.

Assault on persons in certain occupations.

Domestic abuse assault display or use weapon - first offense.

Domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood.

Child endangerment - bodily injury.

Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by domestic abuse offender.

Disarming a peace officer.

Interference with official acts.

Boyd made his first appearance Monday, court records state. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Boyd was in custody Monday, held on a total bond of $5,500, according to the Scott County Jail website. Of that, $500 is cash only.