 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Man accused of killing teenager Friday morning in Davenport

  • 0

Man accused of killing teenager Friday morning in Davenport

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool

Authorities have accused a Davenport man of fatally stabbing and shooting a 16-year-old boy Friday on Iroquois Drive

Officers were called about 6:19 a.m. to investigate a report of gunfire in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive, and when they arrived they found Tylan Sanders, of Davenport, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, was booked into the jail at about 11:14 p.m. Monday by Davenport officers, according to the jail website. He was custody as of 7 a.m.

Vanderpool has been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities contend in the court records that Vanderpool went looking for Sanders and, when he found the boy, stabbed then shot Sanders.

Shell casings were found at the scene and the attack was captured on video, police said.

People are also reading…

Police investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of Iroquois and Cimarron drives in Davenport

Davenport police investigating a suspicious death on Iroquois Drive

Davenport police investigating a suspicious death on Iroquois Drive

  • Anthony Watt
  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigating a suspicious death on Iroquois Drive

Police investigating a suspicious death on Iroquois Drive

  • Anthony Watt
  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigating a suspicious death in Iroquois Drive

Police investigating a suspicious death in Iroquois Drive

  • Anthony Watt
  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Heavy police presence at Cimarron and Iroquois in Davenport
National News
web only

Watch now: Heavy police presence at Cimarron and Iroquois in Davenport

  • JonGremmels
  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Heavy police presence at Cimarron and Iroquois in Davenport
National News
web only

Watch now: Heavy police presence at Cimarron and Iroquois in Davenport

  • JonGremmels
  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How long do reptiles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News