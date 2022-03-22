Man accused of killing teenager Friday morning in Davenport

Authorities have accused a Davenport man of fatally stabbing and shooting a 16-year-old boy Friday on Iroquois Drive

Officers were called about 6:19 a.m. to investigate a report of gunfire in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive, and when they arrived they found Tylan Sanders, of Davenport, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, was booked into the jail at about 11:14 p.m. Monday by Davenport officers, according to the jail website. He was custody as of 7 a.m.

Vanderpool has been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities contend in the court records that Vanderpool went looking for Sanders and, when he found the boy, stabbed then shot Sanders.

Shell casings were found at the scene and the attack was captured on video, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.