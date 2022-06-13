Man accused of multiple break-ins at Davenport convenience stores

A Davenport man broke into two QC Marts six times in recent weeks and took more than $3,800 in cash and merchandise, police say.

Zahid S. Nuhanovic, 19, faces five counts each of third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records. Authorities also charged him with a single count of fifth-degree theft.

The charges relate to six break-ins that began on May 11 and ended June 12, court records state. Four of the break-ins were at the QC Mart at 2845 E. 53rd St. and two were at the QC Mart at 2415 E. 53rd St. All six incidents were recorded by security cameras.

Authorities allege the break-ins occurred:

4 p.m., May 11 at 2845 E. 53rd St.: Nuhanovic went behind the counter and took $250 from the safe. He put it in his pocket then left the store.

1:36 a.m. May 28 at 2845 E. 53rd St.: While the store was closed, Nuhanovic pulled repeatedly on the front door until he forced it open. Once inside, he took about $2,518 and other items from the safe, put them in a duffel bag he was carrying and then left the store. The break-in caused about $1,000 damage to the door.

12:18 a.m. June 6 at 2845 E. 53rd St.: Nuhanovic used a piece of concrete to break a window on the closed business, causing about $1,000 damage. The safes were secure, so he took about $399 worth of vape cartridges before leaving.

3:04 a.m. June 10 at 2415 E. 53rd St.: Nuhanovic broke through the front door of the closed store, using a piece of concrete. Doing so caused about $1,000 damage. He then took a bag from the safe and left the business with it. It contained $669.

12:24 a.m. June 12 at 2415 E. 53rd St.: Nuhanovic tried to break into the closed store by using a piece of concrete.

1:48 a.m. June 12 at at 2845 E. 53rd St.: Nuhanovic forced his way into the closed business through a window by using a rock. He caused about $1,000 damage. Once inside, Nuhanovic allegedly took vape cartridges. Authorities could not say how many were taken. Nuhanovic cut himself getting inside, and apparent blood was found in the business and outside. Some of the apparent blood was found near vape pens of the same brand as the stolen cartridges.

Nuhanovic was still in custody on Monday, according to the Scott County Jail. He was being held on a $12,500 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7, court records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.