Man accused of November Davenport shooting in custody

A Davenport man who police wanted for a November shooting was in custody Monday after being arrested on a warrant over the weekend.

Demetrius C. Batemane Jr., 18, faces willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and dominion or control of a firearm by a felon, according to Scott County court records.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street, records show. The person who was shot suffered wounds to her head and leg.

When police arrived, they found three spent .223-caliber shell casings and two un-fired cartridges of the same caliber near the abandoned residence at 1404 N. Gaines St.

While officers were at that scene, the victim of the shooting arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, taken there by private vehicle. During an interview, she told police she was sitting in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Gaines when she was shot.

During interviews with her and with witnesses at the shooting scene, investigators identified Batemane as a suspect.

It was not specified in the court records whether investigators thought the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Batemane’s permanent residence is listed in the 1400 block, and when police served a search warrant there, they found a rifle under the rear porch. It was the same caliber as the spent rounds and un-fired cartridges police previously recovered.

He has a prior felony record, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition, court records state.

An arrest warrant for Batemane was issued on Dec. 16 and was served Sunday. He was booked into the Scott County Jail around 3 p.m., where he remained as of Monday afternoon.

At the time of his arrest, authorities wanted Batemane on two other warrants, records show. One was for domestic abuse-assault and child endangerment. The other was for failure to appear on a charge of dominion or control of a firearm by a felon.

In the child endangerment case, authorities accused Batemane of striking a person in the face as she held a child, endangering the child. The victim then handed the child to someone else as Batemane continued hitting her.

The incident occured about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of West 14th Street and North Gaines Street, court records state.

The attack bloodied the victim’s face, but she refused medical attention and an emergency protective order.

The warrant in that case was issued on Jan. 6 and also served Sunday, court records state.

It was unclear from the court records whether the person Batemen is accused of striking in October was the same person he is accused of shooting in November.

The other illegal possession of a weapon charge stemmed from allegations that Batemane had a stolen handgun in his possession on July 14 at his Gaines Street residence, despite being prohibited from having a firearm, court records state.

His total bond as of Monday was $37,000 cash only, according to jail records.