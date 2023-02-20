Scott County authorities have accused a man of stabbing another person in the face with a screwdriver during a fight in Davenport.

Calvin A. Lee, 53, Moline, used the tool on someone he was fighting with at about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 14th Street, Davenport, authorities allege in Scott County Court records. During the fight, Lee overpowered the other person, punched him several times, then stabbed him in the face several times with the screwdriver.

Lee faces a single charge of willful injury causing serious injury as a result of the allegations, according to court records.

The attack seriously disfigured the victim who also was at risk of long-term loss or impairment of his vision because of the injuries, the court records state. He also suffered swelling to his left eye and face because of the punches.

During the investigation, Lee told Davenport police he “got the victim good,” court records state. Details of when and under what circumstances Lee made this statement were not provided.

The court records also did not provide details on what police believe led to the fight.

Lee’s bond is $10,000 and must be posted in cash, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Dates for his court appearances were not immediately available Monday morning.