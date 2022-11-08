Man accused of sexually abusing children in Davenport

A Coralville man faces multiple charges based on allegations he sexually abused children in Davenport.

Scott County authorities have charged James M. Peterson, 18, with six counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to county court records. He is accused of engaging in sex acts with two children on six occasions beginning in November of 2021 going into 2022.

Peterson was living in Davenport at the time of the alleged offenses and investigators said the acts occurred at a residence there, court records state.

Police began the investigation after they were notified on Oct. 13 of a report of a 17-year-old sexually abusing a child, court records state. During the investigation, Peterson allegedly admitted to investigators that he committed the acts.

Officials filed the case on Oct. 17 in the Scott County courts and Peterson had his initial appearance shortly after, court records state. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Peterson was 17 at the time he was charged but just turned 18, court records state.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail just after midnight Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.