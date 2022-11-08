 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man accused of sexually abusing children in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

A Coralville man faces multiple charges based on allegations he sexually abused children in Davenport.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Scott County authorities have charged James M. Peterson, 18, with six counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to county court records. He is accused of engaging in sex acts with two children on six occasions beginning in November of 2021 going into 2022.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Peterson was living in Davenport at the time of the alleged offenses and investigators said the acts occurred at a residence there, court records state.

Police began the investigation after they were notified on Oct. 13 of a report of a 17-year-old sexually abusing a child, court records state. During the investigation, Peterson allegedly admitted to investigators that he committed the acts.

Officials filed the case on Oct. 17 in the Scott County courts and Peterson had his initial appearance shortly after, court records state. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

People are also reading…

Peterson was 17 at the time he was charged but just turned 18, court records state.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail just after midnight Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Tuesday, November 8 weather update for the Quad Cities area
Historic photos: Davenport seawall and intercepting sewer
James M. Peterson

James M. Peterson

 Scott County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News