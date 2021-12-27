Man accused of stealing money from Matherville in Mercer County

A man has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the village of Matherville in Mercer County.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office said it was notified of possible theft by village representatives and began an investigation.
That investigation led to the arrest of Roland E. Hartman, 69, of Matherville, a former village maintenance worker.
Hartman was arrested on a warrant accusing him of theft and official misconduct, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators believe the money was taken over a period of more than 12 years.
He was being held on a $100,000 bail, according to the news release. To be released, he would have to post a $10,000 bond.
His next court date was not immediately available.