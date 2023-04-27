A man accused of breaking into a Davenport home and striking a person in the face with a gun received a 92-month federal sentence for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger on Tuesday sentenced Michael Jermaine Hambrick, 38, of Chicago, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa and district court records.

The case against Hambrick began in October 2020 after Davenport police investigated a report of burglary and domestic assault at a residence, according to the release. Officers previously served Hambrick with a no-contact order, intended to keep him away from someone who lived at the residence.

Authorities suspected Hambrick of stealing the protected person’s firearm and magazines from the residence. He broke back in, struck the victim with the gun and fled, police said.

After the attack, the victim found one of her magazines on the floor and investigators found Hambrick’s fingerprints on it, the release states. Police also found Hambrick’s vehicle nearby, and it contained another magazine that belonged to the stolen firearm.

Hambrick is prohibited from having firearms because of a felony record, the release states.

A federal grand jury indicted him on the charge in 2021, according to court records. He accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty in 2022

Upon completion of his sentence, Hambrick must also serve three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.