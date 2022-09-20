Man accused of using stolen truck in attempted theft of Davenport ATM

A Burlington man allegedly removed an ATM in Davenport with the assistance of a stolen business truck.

Scott County authorities have charged Cortez K. Jefferson, 33, with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, according to county court records. Underlying the charges are acts Jefferson allegedly took the morning of June 13 at Northwest Bank, 100 E. Kimberly Road.

The investigation that led to the charges against Jefferson began when Davenport police officers went at about 4:46 a.m. to the bank to investigate an ATM alarm, according to court records. Once there, the officers found the ATM normally on the west side of the building was gone.

As they investigated, they found pieces of the ATM as well as a mallet, court records state. There were also scrape marks on the concrete, indicating that someone dragged the machine away.

Officers found the ATM, heavily damaged, a short time later in the east parking lot of NorthPark Mall, court records state. They also found a silver, 2003 Ford F350 abandoned in the mall’s north parking lot. Both of its doors were open.

A check of the license plate showed that the truck had been stolen from a business in Eldridge.

Court records state that the truck has been valued at more than $10,000. Replacing and restoring the Northwest ATM was also valued at more than $10,000.

Later, Davenport police learned of a similar crime on July 5 in Galva, according to court records. Someone stole the money capsule from an ATM. It contained nearly $29,000. The damage to the machine was estimated around $46,500.

Galva police also found a business truck that had been stolen from Galesburg, court records state. It was in an area cemetery.

During their investigation, police found a cell phone allegedly left behind by Jefferson, court records state. Galesburg police executed a search warrant on the phone and found information indicating that Jefferson used the phone during the times of the Davenport and Galva incidents.

Authorities allege information recovered from the phone also helped police determine that Jefferson was in Eldridge and Davenport when the truck was taken and the ATM was damaged and that he participated in both acts.

Senior District Associate Judge Phillip J. Tabor issued an arrest warrant for Jefferson on Sept. 13, court records state.

Davenport police arrested Jefferson on Monday evening and brought him to the Scott County Jail, according to the jail website. After nearly four hours, he posted a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Jefferson’s next court hearing has been set for Sept. 22, court records state.