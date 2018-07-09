A 24-year-old Silvis man was arrested early Monday after police say he held a woman at gunpoint in Davenport and led police on a high speed chase.
Cortez Cooper, who was arrested in Silvis, was taken to the Rock Island County Jail. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:12 p.m. on charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and eluding.
At 3:07 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded 1600 block of West 42nd Street.
Police say the initial information received was that Cooper, armed with a handgun, forced entry into the residence of a woman, assaulted a man who lived there, and forced the woman at gunpoint to leave with him.
Cooper fled with the woman prior to police arriving, according to police.
Officers were given a description of Cooper’s vehicle and located it at 4:22 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Division Street and attempted to stop it, according to police.
The vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit through Davenport, into Bettendorf, and onto Interstate 74 where it crossed the I-74 Bridge into Illinois, according to police.
The vehicle continued to evade police after entering into Illinois.
Davenport police coordinated with the Silvis Police Department and located the vehicle in the 800 block of 11th Street Court, Silvis.
A perimeter was set up around 834 11th St. Court by officers from Davenport, Silvis, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island County.
Cooper was located and taken into custody, according to police. The woman also was located.
The Davenport Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”