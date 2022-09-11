Man charged after a 2020 serious injury crash in Davenport has been sentenced

A Davenport man received a mostly suspended sentence after entering a plea agreement in relation to a 2020 crash in which a person was thrown from a vehicle and seriously injured.

Drake L. Coy, now 24, crashed a Chevrolet Trailblazer while racing late on Oct. 2, 2020, at the intersection of North Division and West 3rd Street in Davenport, authorities allege in court records. A backseat passenger in the Trailblazer was thrown from the vehicle and suffered broken bones and internal injuries that required advanced care to treat.

Scott County Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced Coy on Wednesday to up to five years incarceration on a count of serious injury by vehicle and up to two years on a count of driving while barred, according to court records. Those terms were concurrent with each other, but all but 60 days of incarceration were suspended.

Coy will instead serve up to two years of probation, pending good behavior, and must complete a number of requirements, court records state. The latter include getting substance abuse and mental health evaluations and completing any required treatment.

His term of incarceration will be served on weekends so that he can maintain employment, court records state.

Coy was in custody Sunday, according to the Scott County Jail website.

At the time of the crash, Coy was allegedly racing another vehicle east along 3rd Street, court records state. He swerved to avoid a third vehicle traveling south on Division with the right of way, and the Chevrolet collided with a traffic pole. The Trailblazer began to spin around and the passenger was thrown out.

Coy denied being the driver when interviewed by police, but witnesses at the scene saw him get out of the driver's door, court records state. Other occupants of the Trailblazer also identified Coy as the driver and said he was driving recklessly at the time of the crash by racing another vehicle.

Investigators also found video footage in the area that supports the allegation, according to court records.

Court records state that investigators downloaded data from the airbag control module that stated the Trailblazer was going about 84 mph just before the crash.

Coy was initially also charged with another count of serious injury by vehicle and with operating while under the influence – first offense, court records state. Those counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.