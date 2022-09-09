Man charged for August attack on occupied vehicle in Davenport

A Davenport man allegedly pursued and shot an occupied vehicle in August though no one was reported injured.

Scott County authorities allege Darnell L. Hodges Sr., 34, carried out the attack early on Aug. 14, beginning in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to court documents. He sat in a black Dodge Charger for nearly 20 minutes waiting for a specific vehicle to leave. When it did, he followed it, traveling the wrong way on a one way street to do so.

He allegedly started shooting around 2:19 a.m. in the area of 17th and Sturdevant streets, court records state. Officers later found eight 9mm shell casings in that area.

After it left the area of the shooting, the vehicle Hodges allegedly attacked was pulled over by police, according to court documents. The two occupants had not been hurt, but the vehicle had been shot at least five times.

Court records state that the passenger told police he was afraid during the shooting and that Hodges has prior felony convictions which prohibit him from possessing firearms.

Those convictions include one in a theft case, another in a drug case, and two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

The attack was captured by video cameras in the area, court records state.

Hodges faces charges of going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm because of his alleged actions on Aug. 14, according to court records.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon, and remained in custody as of Friday morning, according to the jail website. His bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.

Hodges’ first court appearance was Friday morning, court records state. His next is scheduled for Sept. 16.