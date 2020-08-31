Man charged with fatal Rock Island shooting being held on $5 million bond.

Asked if there any plans to extend the curfew, both Thoms and Matson said there were not.

"If there is another issue, we will evaluate it at that time," Thoms said. "Yes, I would say it was successful, but I don’t see it as a tool in the future. We only use that for emergencies or extreme circumstances."

Asked if the department would like to see a downtown curfew extended, Davenport police deferred to Matson.

"No. This is not a normal way of doing business," Matson said of whether the curfew would be extended. "It was for an emergency public safety reason."

Rock Island City officials were scheduled to meet Monday afternoon with some bar owners in The District to discuss the curfew and how to address the violence going forward, according to Thoms and two bar owners.

Both owners declined to comment on record before meeting with city officials.

Thoms said he planned to meet more downtown business owners Tuesday to evaluate next steps.

"Yes, things could change in the future, but that could be what time businesses close as opposed to curfew," Thoms said. "Good chance we’ll let the public know what the next steps will be sometime this week."