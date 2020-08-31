Man charged with fatal Rock Island shooting being held on $5 million bond.

Rock Island Police have charged a man in connection to the shooting early Saturday in The District in downtown Rock Island.
Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, a class M felony and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond, according to Rock Island Police.
Berry was taken into custody without incident in the 1700 block of 2nd Street at 2:54 a.m. Monday, police said.
One person, a bystander, was killed and five others wounded during the shooting around 2 a.m. near Smoking Dog Pub, 1800 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
That prompted Davenport and Rock Island mayors to enact curfews Sunday. Those were deemed a success by officials in both cities. There are no plans to extend the restrictions.
Bar owners worry earlier closing times may be coming
Earlier bar closing times could be on the table, though downtown bars reported lost sales and have concerns about future curfews and deterred tourism.
"There were no issues downtown. Everything was smooth. Business was close to usual," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, who said law enforcement received no calls for service in the downtown area leading up to or during the curfew.
Thoms imposed the curfew for the downtown area from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson imposed a similar curfew for Davenport’s downtown and the Village of East Davenport from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday to prevent people from leaving Rock Island and winding up in the bars in Davenport.
"We had no issues. So it went well. It was a quiet night," Matson said Monday morning. "Nobody has talked to me about having a concern. It was only for five hours. ... We’re protecting the public. And it was quiet. We are happy."
Asked to elaborate and provide specifics about police calls for service and crime activity witnessed in those area during the curfew, Matson deferred to Davenport Police officials. They said two incidents of gunfire occurred Friday morning through Sunday. None were reported during the curfew.
Those included a shooting incident at 3:11 a.m. Saturday, before imposing the curfew, in which a woman was critically injured. Law enforcement officials say the shooting was unrelated to the one in Rock Island.
Davenport police Sunday afternoon also arrested a 16-year-old male following a car chase and shooting investigation.
Asked if there any plans to extend the curfew, both Thoms and Matson said there were not.
"If there is another issue, we will evaluate it at that time," Thoms said. "Yes, I would say it was successful, but I don’t see it as a tool in the future. We only use that for emergencies or extreme circumstances."
Asked if the department would like to see a downtown curfew extended, Davenport police deferred to Matson.
"No. This is not a normal way of doing business," Matson said of whether the curfew would be extended. "It was for an emergency public safety reason."
Rock Island City officials were scheduled to meet Monday afternoon with some bar owners in The District to discuss the curfew and how to address the violence going forward, according to Thoms and two bar owners.
Both owners declined to comment on record before meeting with city officials.
Thoms said he planned to meet more downtown business owners Tuesday to evaluate next steps.
"Yes, things could change in the future, but that could be what time businesses close as opposed to curfew," Thoms said. "Good chance we’ll let the public know what the next steps will be sometime this week."
It's the uncertainty of how to deal with the gun violence, though, that has many downtown Davenport and Rock Island businesses owners worried, as they struggle to keep doors open and operations afloat amid a public health and economic crisis, and following the crippling Flood of 2019 in downtown Davenport.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership at Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said several businesses reported reduced sales Saturday night.
"It (sales) was impacted both from total time frame available to sell and fewer people who came as a result of the message that was sent," Carter said. "We were happy to see there was no activity down here … the city was concerned about. But I'm not sure this approach is a long-term solution.
"Obviously, it sends a negative message to the community at large," Carter said. "We understand that safety is paramount. We just need to understand how we manage this long term. Downtown Davenport is largely a safe environment, and we’re looking at ways to improve that."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.