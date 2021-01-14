Man, child die in Bettendorf house fire

Two people died in a house fire early Thursday in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf firefighters were called at 5:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane.

According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, an 18-year-old man was outside the home when firefighters arrived. He escaped the house with minor injuries.

Three family members were still inside the home. A man, 66, and a girl, 5, died of smoke inhalation later at the hospital, Bettendorf fire officials said. A woman, 63, is in critical condition.

There names have not yet been released.

Bettendorf Police were first on the scene, and found the home engulfed. Firefighters from State Street, Spruce Hills, and Surrey Heights Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m. Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Update: The following was posted on the Bettendorf School District's website.