Man convicted in federal scheme elected to Rock Island County GOP

A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the terminally ill, now is serving as a vice chairman for the Rock Island County GOP.

Lawrence Stowe, 69, also has revived his efforts to solicit donations for medical treatments out of his brother's home in Moline. He said Wednesday that he was "innocent from the beginning" and intends to prove that several federal agencies, the federal judge and the TV program '60 Minutes' all were out to get him.

Stowe admitted as part of his guilty plea in federal court that, beginning in January 2006, he used several businesses, including The Stowe Foundation, to advertise and promote a medical treatment protocol for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases.

There is currently no cure for these diseases.

Stowe was at the time operating a clinic near San Diego, California. In early 2010, '60 Minutes' aired a two-part segment on his business, including hidden-camera excerpts with potential patients. He was dubbed a "21st Century Snake Oil Salesman."

In May of 2014, U.S. District Judge Gray Miller sentenced Stowe to 78 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, Judge Miller emphasized that Stowe “…took advantage of people dying and offered them hope.”

Stowe on Tuesday, speaking from GOP headquarters in Rock Island, said the federal judge threatened him with a 30-year sentence if he did not accept the plea.

"I never got the chance to defend myself," he said. "It's just like the people from January 6 (attack on the U.S. Capitol). Those people didn't commit any crimes."

Though a federal grand jury indicted Stowe on two dozen charges related to the medical fraud, he said Tuesday, "They invented the charges."

"I was innocent from the beginning," he said. "I will prove that."

Restitution in Stowe's case was ordered in the amount of $419,358 to be paid with co-defendant Francisco Morales, who was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Stowe filed a motion in December, seeking to cut short the terms of his supervised release. Among his justifications for seeking the early release, he pointed out that he has been paying the required monthly restitution and is involved in Illinois politics as a "volunteer Science and Technology advisor."

He also said he hoped to become a precinct committeeman in Rock Island County. After winning the seat, the county party recently elected Stowe to one of its vice chairmanship positions.

In opposing the motion for early termination of his supervised release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas H. Carter pointed out that more than $400,000 in restitution still is owed in Stowe's case.

"As the Court is well aware, Defendant Stowe masqueraded as a legitimate doctor to enrich himself by selling fake medications and false hope to families of the terminally ill," Carter wrote. "Defendant Stowe's claim that he is serving, or wishes to serve, as a 'volunteer Science and Technology advisor' to a political party should be chilling to anyone who knows his criminal history."

According to his website for the Stowe Foundation, he now seeks to raise $500 million. He continues to assert that treatment protocols exist for reversing multiple sclerosis.

"The donations being brought to the Stowe Foundation will bring hope to all who suffer debilitating illness," the Moline-based website states.

Asked Tuesday whether the website is a continuation of the conduct and misrepresentations that landed him in prison, Stowe said, "It's improved technology. I went to prison for '60 Minutes' misrepresenting it."

He needs $10 million for his "Tier 1" priority, the Stowe Foundation claims, including $500,000 in annual operating expenses. According to documents he submitted to the court in December, Stowe is retired and lives on Social Security, paying $700/month for rent at a Moline home owned by his brother.

Several members of the county party who reached out to a reporter about Stowe's new position declined to comment on the record, saying they do not wish to inflict damage upon their party.

Stowe mixes his medical interests with his political positions in letters to potential donors, writing, "The impeachment and conviction of (President Joe) Biden for his lawless behavior is just one part of the effort ... take down the organized Crime Syndicate that installed Biden as the puppet President."

At a federal hearing, a sister of one of Stowe's victims testified about how she cared for her brother in the last year of his life when he met Stowe and gave him $47,000 with the false hope of a cure. She said her brother did not have much money, so the $47,000 represented all of his savings. Her brother was preyed upon and never helped medically by Stowe, she said.

But Stowe said all of his past will be behind him when he completes his supervised release on Feb. 11, 2023. After that, he said, he will be free to run for public office. He said he is not sure what position he will seek.

He also intends to pursue legal action to have his conviction overturned.

"Once the Republicans regain control, my case will be on the (U.S.) Senate docket," Stowe said. "The people that know me best in the Republican party voted me in ... with the same information about my history."

Told it was members of the party who contacted a reporter with their concerns, he replied, "They're trying to destroy my character. Don't let them."

He said the Department of Justice, the FDA, the federal judge, federal prosecutors and '60 Minutes,' acting on behalf of "Big Pharma advertisers," manufactured the case against him.