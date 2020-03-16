Man dies after reported gunfire in East Moline, the third Quad-City shooting in the past four days

5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 1700 Cedar St., Davenport. Police found fired cartridge cases in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street. A house was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
6:09 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to the area of 1500 Ripley St., where officers found fired cartridge cases and one house was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Detectives continue to investigate both incidents, Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
