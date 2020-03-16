Man dies after reported gunfire in East Moline, the third Quad-City shooting in the past four days

A 25-year-old man is dead after the third Quad-City shooting in the past four days.

Emergency responders were in the area of 51st Avenue and 11th Street, East Moline, in the area of Deerfield Woods Apartments, after a report of gunfire and a possible victim about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other recent gunshot incidents were:

5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 1700 Cedar St., Davenport. Police found fired cartridge cases in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street. A house was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

6:09 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to the area of 1500 Ripley St., where officers found fired cartridge cases and one house was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.