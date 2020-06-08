Man dies in motorcycle crash

William O. Soltow of Forreston was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Chambers Grover Road about five miles east of Lanark, according to information from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Police officials said Soltow was travelling west on Highway 52, negotiating a curve and was unable to complete the turn. The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned at about 10 a.m. Friday. A passenger on the motorcycle, Debra S. McKean, 68, of Forreston, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Rockford. She has been released from the hospital.