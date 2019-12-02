Man dies in Wheatland skid-loader accident

Man dies in Wheatland skid-loader accident

  Updated
A man was killed Monday morning in an accident involving a skid loader in Wheatland, Iowa.

The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Lincolnway, Clinton Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said in a news release. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Wheatland Fire and Ambulance found the man, who was working on the skid loader when its boom came down on him.

He died at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County medical examiner's office.

Wheatland Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

