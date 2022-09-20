Man facing charges after a shooting at a Davenport gas station

A Davenport man allegedly shot a bystander in early September while attacking people in an SUV at a gas station.

George Harper Jr., 32, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from his alleged actions at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the Kwik Star at 1650 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Harper allegedly shot at a white SUV with people inside, using a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine to do so, according to court records. One of the bullets struck a customer in the head while he was pumping gas. The customer suffered minor injuries.

Other customers were in the parking lot at the time of the attack but the court records did not list anyone else being wounded.

The shooting damaged gas pumps and at least one vehicle, court records state. It was unclear in the narrative whether the vehicle originally attacked was hit by gunfire.

Security cameras at the Kwik Start recorded footage of the shooting, according to court records. The gunman, allegedly Harper, can be seen with a Glock-style handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Investigators recovered seven 9 mm shell casings at the gas station from the spot where the video shows the gunman standing, according to court records.

Witnesses also identified Harper as the gunman, according to court records.

Harper has felony convictions on his record that prohibit him from having firearms, according to court records. He has a burglary conviction from 2013 and another in May for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum issued a warrant for Harper’s arrest on Sept. 9, according to court records.

Early on Monday morning he was booked into the Scott County Jail, according to the jail website. He remained in custody Tuesday, held on a $15,000 cash-only bond in relation to the shooting case.

He also had another $7,000 bond because of an unrelated Scott County case and because he was wanted in relation to a misdemeanor Rock Island County case, according to the jail website.

He made his first court appearance later Monday morning and his next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 29.