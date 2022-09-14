 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Man facing charges after early morning shooting in Davenport

A man allegedly shot at a person early Wednesday during a domestic argument in Davenport.

Michael L. Stratford, 44, Davenport, faced charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon as of Wednesday morning, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from Stratford’s alleged actions around 3:10 a.m. at 409 Betsy Ross Place.

Stratford shot at the person as she drove through a parking lot, court records state. The vehicle was damaged by the gunfire. Authorities allege Stratford’s intent was to seriously injure the driver, whose age and other identifying information was not provided.

The shooting happened during a domestic argument involving a different person – with whom Stratford is associated, court documents state.

Police recovered a gun and a shell casings, according to court records. Remnants of the bullet were recovered from the damaged vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning, Stratford’s bond was $20,000 and he remained in custody, according to court records.

He made his first appearance Wednesday and his next court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 23, court records state.

