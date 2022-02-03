Man facing charges for thefts from two Davenport credit unions

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the robberies of two Davenport credit unions, one of them on Wednesday.

Rayontrez Brown, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft, according to the Davenport Police Department in a news release.

Authorities believe he is the person who, on Wednesday, stole money from the Family Credit Union at 1400 Rockingham Road. He is also accused of the Jan. 21 theft at the Family Credit Union at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road.

Brown was arrested Wednesday and that arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the police department and the FBI, the release states.

Wednesday’s theft on Rockingham happened at about 10:13 a.m., according to the complaint and affidavit provided by the police department. Brown is accused of getting behind the counter and demanding money from a teller.

Authorities contend in the complaint that Brown took money from the till drawers, then ran from the credit union.

The Jan. 21 theft on Jersey Ridge Road happened about 4:52 p.m. In this case, Brown is accused of jumping over the counter and demanding the teller give him the money from the drawers around her.

Brown is accused of taking the money and fleeing the credit union.

The complaint and affidavit did not include the amount taken in either theft.

Authorities contend in the document that Brown admitted to the Wednesday theft after he was Mirandized and evidence of Wednesday’s theft was found at his residence during the execution of a search warrant.

The complaint also states Brown admitted involvement with the Jan. 21 theft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.