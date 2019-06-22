Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams spent several hours on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on Saturday searching for a 35-year-old man who reportedly fell into the swift-moving river on the Hampton, Illinois, side of the dam.
Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. for a man who fell into the water as he was on the rocks on the Illinois-side of the dam.
Search and rescue boats from several agencies, including Bettendorf, Silvis, East Moline, as well as Conservation Police from Iowa and Illinois, aided in searching for the missing man.
Authorities said they would search the river until dark.
The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team sent out personnel to evaluate the possibility of putting divers into the water.