Man gets 5-10 years in prison for robbing Clinton bank

Man gets 5-10 years in prison for robbing Clinton bank

{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON, Iowa — A man has been imprisoned for robbing Clinton National Bank last November. 

Raymond Reves, 57, was sentenced Thursday to five to 10 years. He'd pleaded guilty to robbery after prosecutors lowered the charge. He also was ordered to pay $700.83 in restitution to the bank.

Reves was arrested Nov. 7 after an officer spotted him about two blocks from the bank. He matched the description of the robber, police said. He later acknowledged robbing the bank and provided details about his plan for doing so.

+1 
Gavel-logo
+1 
Raymond John Reves

Raymond John Reves

 Contributed photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News