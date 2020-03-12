Man gives false name, arrested for cocaine possession

A man living in a Bettendorf hotel was arrested early Thursday morning after giving a Bettendorf Police officer the name of another man wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

Bettendorf Police said Zachary Aaron Cahill, a 28-year-old living in City Center Motel in Bettendorf, was in the motel's parking lot sitting in the passenger's seat of a 2005 Toyota Corolla at 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

The Bettendorf Police report said the motel " ... is known to officers for its high crime rate and drug use" so the officers asked for Cahill's name.

According to the police report, Cahill said his name was William Houk. The officers later determined Houk is wanted in Rock Island.

The officers said the driver of the Corolla gave them permission to search the car and the police say they located a plastic bag of "what appeared to be cocaine."

Police say Cahill admitted the bag was his, but said it contained a weight-loss supplement. The substance was field tested and found to be positive for cocaine. The total package weight was 10.07 grams.

The driver of the Corolla also consented to search of her room, where Cahill's identification card was located. Police say Cahill refused to answer any questions after his identification was determined.

Cahill is charged with possession of a controlled substance. He has multiple arrest warrants in Scott and Rock Island counties.

