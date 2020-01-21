You are the owner of this article.
Man held in Scott County Jail on attempted murder charge
Man held in Scott County Jail on attempted murder charge

Odell McCall Jr.

A man is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony attempted murder charge.

Odell Leon Benjami McCall Jr., 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He was booked into the jail at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

