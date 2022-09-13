 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in custody, accused of early morning kidnapping in Davenport

Corey A. Strang

 Anthony Watt

A man allegedly forced his way into a home early Monday in Davenport, stabbed one person and kidnapped another.

Scott County authorities charged Corey A. Strang, 31, Rock Island, with willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping, according to county court records. The charges stem from Strang’s alleged actions sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue.

Strang, acting with another, forced his way into a locked bedroom at the residence and stabbed the person, a male, with a knife as the person lay in a bed, authorities allege in the court records. The victim, whose age was not provided, suffered stabbing and cutting injuries to his head, back and leg.

The other attacker, who was not identified in court documents, was not armed but used a fist to hit the victim.

The wounded person escaped by telling his attackers there was money elsewhere in the house that he would show them, court records state. This gave him an opportunity to run out of the home.

Authorities accuse Strang and the other assailant of forcing the female victim to leave the home, according to court records. They made her get in a pickup truck and prevented her from leaving.

Strang and the other assailant allegedly held this person, who was also not identified in detail, for hours then tried to make her get the wounded person, her roommate, to leave the residence.

During the time she was being held, Strang allegedly told her he had a .45-caliber gun in the truck, court records state.

The court records do not state whether a gun was recovered and do not specify how the female victim got away from her attackers.

The male victim initially tried to tend to his own injuries, but eventually had to be treated at Genesis Health System’s western campus in Davenport, court records state. This victim allegedly identified Strang by name.

Strang was in custody Tuesday morning, held without bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, and his next is scheduled for Sept. 23, court records state.

The second alleged assailant had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

