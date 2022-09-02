Man in custody, facing charges for shooting in Rock Island

A man has been charged after police say he shot a teen during an early morning encounter in June at a Rock Island gas station

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Derrick B. Nephew Jr., 28, Rock Island, with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm , which happened around 5 a.m. on June 15 at the Circle K gas station at 4423 11th St., according to court records. Nephew was charged in a warrant on June 15, but was arrested in late July and is now in custody. County court documents include an account of what investigators think happened based on the evidence they collected as well as the steps those investigators took to collect that evidence.

Security camera footage shows that just before the shooting, a man wearing dark clothing had an apparent “exchange of words” with two teens near the front of the gas station, according to Rock Island County court records. At the time, one of the youths is holding a baseball bat.

The footage shows the man pulling a firearm from his left pants pocket and firing multiple times at close range, the court records state. The teens run away to the west and the man leaves in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Court documents state a Rock Island police officer who reviewed the footage identified the gunman as Nephew, who has a white Chevrolet Tahoe registered in his name with a license plate matching that recorded by the Circle K surveillance cameras.

Shortly after the shooting, another police officer was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island because a person suffering from gunshot wounds was at the hospital, court records state. That person was later identified as one of the two teens from the Circle K shooting. He was shot in the left clavicle and another in his left hip.

Officers found the Tahoe at about 5:30 a.m. on June 16 in a backyard in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, court documents state. The license plates were missing, but investigators used the VIN number to confirm it was Nephew’s vehicle. When they searched the property, officers did not find Nephew.

There were other people at the gas station when the shooting began, court records state.

He was arrested on July 29 and made his appearance the following day, court records state.

His bail was set at $300,000, court records state. To be released, he must post a $30,000 bond. Should he be released, a condition of his bond is that he has no contact the youths.

Nephew’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30.