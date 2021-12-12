Man injured in Davenport mobile home fire Sunday morning

One person was taken to the hospital with burns from a mobile home fire early Sunday.
The Davenport Fire Department was called at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 4800 block of West Kimberly Road to a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters found a trailer "fully involved" by fire, heat and smoke that had spread throughout the structure.
A male occupant of the mobile home was able to exit the trailer before firefighters arrived, according to a news release. He was taken to Genesis Hospital with burn injuries. The release does not state the severity of the burns.
Three engines, two ladder trucks and three command vehicles, for a total of 18 personnel, responded to the fire, according to the release.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control, but the trailer was a total loss, according to the Davenport Fire Department.
Firefighters later responded to a chimney fire in the 3400 block of North Elmwood Avenue at 3:11 a.m.
Arriving firefighters found the chimney involved with fire, which was quickly extinguished. Occupants were able to safely exit the home upon firefighters' arrival, and salvage operations to protect the property were completed inside the house, according to the DFD news release.
The cause the fires remain under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.
As journalists we strive to be a voice for the underdog and the underprivileged.
As I reflect on 2021, I'm reminded on an oft-quoted phrase from Chicago Evening Post journalist and humorist Finley Peter Dunne that the job a newspaper is to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."
It's with that in mind that I use this opportunity to highlight instances this year where the paper's reporting sought to expose and alleviate the plight of Davenport renters displaced and harmed by the unscrupulous practices of a negligent landlord, leading to a lawsuit and efforts by city officials to better respond to and address situations of substandard housing.
