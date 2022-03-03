Man injured in fire at old Davenport YMCA building has died

The Davenport man critically injured during a fire Sunday at the old YMCA building in Davenport has died.

Firefighters were called about 1:39 p.m. for a report of a fire at the building, which is at 606 W. 2nd St. When they arrived firefighters found a person at a window. Smoke was coming from the window.

That person was 59-year-old Gordon Dobbs, according to the Davenport Fire Department in the release, which was issued Thursday.

Firefighters rescued Dobbs, who was badly hurt, from the building and he was initially hospitalized at Genesis Health System’s eastern campus in Davenport before being sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the release.

Firefighters also found and extinguished the fire causing the smoke, the release states.

The release did not state the type of injuries Dobbs suffered, when he died, or provide any possible causes of death.

It stated an autopsy is planned for this week and the circumstances surrounding the fire are still under investigation, the release states.

