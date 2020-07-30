You have permission to edit this article.
Man injured in two-vehicle collision in Mercer County
Man injured in two-vehicle collision in Mercer County

PREEMPTION — A Moline resident was ticketed after a man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday.

Mercer County Sheriff deputies responded to the accident on U.S. Highway 67 just south of Preemption at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the deputies' report, Sydney Depoorter of Moline was driving a 2016 GMC SUV soutbound on Highway 67 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven northbound by Steven Vanacker.

Vanacker received minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. Depoorter was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

