Man injured when dragged by freight train in Davenport
  • Updated
Man dragged by train

Davenport firefighter-paramedics care for a man who was dragged by a freight train Friday at 5th and Warren streets. Police said the man suffered some lacerations but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

 Thomas Geyer

A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.

Davenport firefighters and police were called to the scene at 7:19 p.m.

Police said the train had stopped and the man tried to cross the tracks when suddenly the train started again.

The man was dragged about 75 feet and suffered some lacerations, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

Watch now: Davenport firefighter-paramedics care for a man dragged by a freight train Friday at 5th and Warren streets.

