Authorities on Monday released the name of the DeWitt man killed on March 15 when he became trapped in a grain bin.

The man was John M. Reed, 67, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Reed became trapped in the bin at 7:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of 320th Avenue. When first responders arrived, deputies, firefighters and members of other agencies found Reed trapped in the partially filled bin, but he already had died, they said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office were still investigating Reed's death as of Monday, the release states.