An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for a man killed early Sunday in Rock Island.
The victim was 30, but further details about him, including his identity and apparent cause of death, were not available Sunday evening, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee also confirmed the death, but the two officials could not provide detailed information about the time and location. Officials from the Rock Island Police Department were not available for comment.
The Rock Island Police Department also reported one shooting that left a man wounded and three other gunfire complaints late Saturday and early Sunday.
A 39-year-old man was reported wounded just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to reports. The incident was described as an aggravated battery with a firearm.
An ambulance was called around the same time to that area, reports state. No arrests were listed.
Gustafson said no fatalities were reported from that incident. The condition of the victim, who was not named in the reports, was unavailable Sunday afternoon.
The shooting report was the last of the four gun-related incidents reported to the Rock Island police overnight. The available details of the others, all listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm complaints, are as follows:
• 10:05 p.m. in the 400 block of 9th Street. Two women and a child were listed as victims.
• 11:57 p.m. in the 600 block of 41st Street. A woman was listed as the victim.
• 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street. Two women and a man were listed as victims.
No transports or arrests were listed in the reports for any of the three incidents.
The police can be reached at 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”