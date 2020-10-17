Man killed in running gunfight with Rock Island police

Rock Island police shot and killed a man about midnight Friday after a wild gunfight through neighborhoods following a domestic incident.

Police responded to a call about a man beating a woman. The suspect left in a car with others before police arrived, but was stopped near 24th Street and 7th Avenue. The car fled again and was spotted soon after by officers parked nearby.

Spotted again, this time the car's occupants left the car and ran in different directions.

A gunfight ensued with officers trying to set up a perimeter. Police say the subject fired first.

Officers returned fire, according to police, and the suspect died at the scene. Police have not released his name, but say he was found with several firearms.

A total of four officers were involved in the incident. Police did not release their names. They've been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, a normal practice whenever officers are involved in shootings.

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Monday.

