 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in rural Port Byron crash
topical alert top story

Man killed in rural Port Byron crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Island County sheriff's vehicle

A 66-year-old man from Walnut, Illinois, died Friday in a single-vehicle crash near Port Byron, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred at 8 a.m. in the 12900 block of 256th Street North.

Investigators said  the man was driving a Ford Festiva and failed to negotiate the curve on 256th Street North.

The car left the roadway and struck an embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Bend XPO center will open sometime in October of this year in East Moline.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News