Man pleads to second-degree murder in East Moline shooting death

A 32-year-old East Moline man accused in the Feb. 6, 2018 shooting death of a man in downtown East Moline pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder.

Willie Frank Minor entered his guilty plea to the lesser charge during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Minor had been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Keener, 52, of Muscatine, but who formerly was of Cordova.

Under Illinois law, second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony, however the charge carries a prison sentence of four to 20 years rather than the normal Class 1 felony sentence of four to 15 years.

On Feb. 6, 2018, at 11:21 a.m., East Moline police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Officers found Keener dead of a gunshot to the head.

Witnesses then informed officers about a suspect running from the scene. Using a police dog and witness statements, officers tracked the man to a house in the 1500 block of Kennedy Drive.

Crisis Containment Units from East Moline, Moline and Rock Island County surrounded the home and all of the people in the home eventually came out, including Minor.

Minor is to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court. The first-degree murder charge will be dismissed at that time.

