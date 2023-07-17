An Illinois man faces multiple charges in Scott County, including an allegation he falsely claimed his gun was stolen.

When investigating a report of a stolen firearm Sunday, Davenport police found Jamal James Hudson, 51, of Knoxville, who had three guns on him, including one he reported stolen. Police also found methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession, records state.

Scott County authorities have charged Hudson with false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and two counts each of controlled substance violations and failure to affix drug stamp, according to county court records.

Police responded about 3:45 p.m. to Fejervary Park to meet with Hudson about a reported disturbance at Vander Veer Botanical Park, records show. Hudson had officers go to Vander Veer, because he said a person had taken his gun from his vehicle, but officers found the weapon was still in Hudson’s possession.

Police found he also had about 13 grams of methamphetamine, about 48 grams of marijuana and two other firearms besides the one he reported stolen, records state. All the firearms and the drugs were found in Hudson’s vehicle and he was its only occupant.

Police checked the two substances, which field tested positive for meth and cannabis, records state. Neither of the drugs had the proper Iowa drug tax stamp affixed.

During an interview with officers, Hudson admitted the marijuana was his, court records state.

In a separate case, authorities charged Hudson with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, accusing him of also having a grinder for the marijuana and a pipe for the methamphetamine, court records state.

Hudson remained in custody Monday morning, held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date has been set for Aug. 10, according to court records.